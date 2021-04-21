Would You Be Re-Infected with Covid-19 For $7,000?

STEP RIGHT UP

It may sound like a bad dream to many, others may care so much about finding the key to defeating Covid 19 that they may jump at the chance. I'm asking because there is a research group in the UK doing just that; asking volunteers to be re-infected with Covid-19.

THE CHALLENGE STUDY

In the "Challenge Study," researchers and scientists are asking volunteers who have already had Covid-19, to be re-infected with it, so they can try to figure out what immune response is necessary to protect people from reinfection of the virus. but...this comes with major risks right? Like...you could actually lose your life for science.

The study has already been approved to move forward. The researchers are looking for people between the ages of 18 and 30 who had the virus 3 months prior to the start of the study.

TWO PHASES

The study will have two phases. In the first phase, there will be 24 volunteers and they are going to give the lowest dose possible to start an infection so they can start doing research. If the volunteers don't have any symptoms, they'll give them a little bit more of it. Sounds fun doesn't it? The researchers are hoping for a 50% infection rate...but they are looking for very mild symptoms.

The second phase will be 10-40 more volunteers that will then be given the dose that that worked in the first phase.

IS $7,000 WORTH IT?

Anyone who volunteers for this study will be given Covid-19, and then be quarantined for 17 days while a bunch of tests are run on them. Then they will follow the volunteers for 8 months afterwards. The volunteers will each receive $7,000 for their participation.