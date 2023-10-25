World’s Largest Pumpkin Visits Foley Wednesday

FOLEY (WJON News) - The newly-crowned World’s Largest Pumpkin is enjoying some time in the spotlight in Foley Wednesday.

Travis Gienger was invited to take his 2,749-pound pumpkin to Foley so everyone can stop and take pictures before it leaves for New York this weekend.

Gienger says he’ll drive it to the East Coast for a few special events.

We're going to stand it up for the World's Largest Jack O’ Lantern carving, a Veterans Memorial for Tunnels to Towers Foundation, and a film release for Iron Will.

If You Go:

The World’s Largest Pumpkin

10:00 am – 5:00 pm

4th Avenue North – Next to Arrow Building Center

Photo: Jeff McMahon, WJON Photo: Jeff McMahon, WJON loading...

While Gienger says he’s proud of setting the world record, he had another one he thinks would have been bigger before disaster struck in August. He says a pumpkin planted a week earlier was adding 43 pounds per day through the summer, but developed a crack in August that destroyed the pumpkin. He plans to plant another crop next summer and believes he can beat his own record with a pumpkin weighing over 3,000 pounds.

