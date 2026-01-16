Minnesota Invests $1.6 Million To Boost Local Workforce Efforts

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud organization is one of 23 to receive a state grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic

Development. DEED awarded more than $1.6 million in workforce grants that assist adults facing obstacles to find and keep steady employment. The organizations receiving the awards are expected to serve 730 Minnesotans.

The Adult Support Service competitive grants provide organizations that offer support services like job training, employment preparation, internships, and financial literacy. Grantees are required to focus on low-income communities, adults from families with a history of intergenerational poverty, and communities of color.

The Center for African Immigrant and Refugee Organization (CAIRO) of St. Cloud received $60,000.

