Worker Killed in Fall from Lakeville Construction Site ID’ed

LAKEVILLE (AP) -- Authorities have identified a construction worker who died in a fall from a town home site in Lakeville.

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office, 26-year-old Jose Francisco Cela Guasco of Minneapolis died of blunt force trauma injuries. He fell Monday from a balcony and died at the scene.

His death was ruled an accident. Lakeville Deputy Chief John Kornmann says safety items, including hard hats, safety harnesses and railings, were in place at the time of the accident.

Lakeville police and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating.