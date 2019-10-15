Wood Burning Stove Causes House Fire in Sauk Centre

SAUK CENTRE -- Fire crews were called to a house fire early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. along County Road 185 in Sauk Centre Township.

Authorities say the homeowner, 28-year-old Bridjett Breitbach, awoke to her smoke alarms going off and found a portion of her house on fire.

The Sauk Centre Fire Department arrived to put out the blaze. It's believe a wood burning stove caused the fire.

Breitbach along with her cat and dog were able to get out of the house safely.

