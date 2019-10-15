Wood Burning Stove Causes House Fire in Sauk Centre

(Photo: Stearns County Sheriff's Office)

SAUK CENTRE -- Fire crews were called to a house fire early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. along County Road 185 in Sauk Centre Township.

Authorities say the homeowner, 28-year-old Bridjett Breitbach, awoke to her smoke alarms going off and found a portion of her house on fire.

The Sauk Centre Fire Department arrived to put out the blaze. It's believe a wood burning stove caused the fire.

Breitbach along with her cat and dog were able to get out of the house safely.

Download The AM 1240 WJON Mobile App

Have WJON News Sent to Your Inbox

Subscribe to the WJON Newsletter and have top local news headlines sent to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: House Fire, Sauk Centre, Stearns County
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top