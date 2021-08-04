Women Charged in South St. Cloud Break-In and Assault

ST. CLOUD -- Two women face burglary and assault charges after an incident in south St. Cloud Sunday.

St. Cloud Police were called to an ongoing assault in the 1300 block of 5th Avenue South. An officer arrived to find a vehicle with a window smashed out and several other broken windows on the property. The officer entered the residence after hearing yelling from inside and found three women fighting.

One of the suspects, 24-year-old Precious Siner of St. Cloud, was allegedly swinging a bat at the victim. When the officer intervened, Siner allegedly fought being detained.

Another woman charged in the case, 19-year-old Kira Reiman of Sartell, left and went outside. She was found sitting in a nearby vehicle.

Get our free mobile app

According to the criminal complaints, Siner said she was in the area to buy marijuana and saw the victim's car at the home where the father of her child lives. Siner told investigators she got angry because the man was cheating on her. She knocked on the door to confront the man but was rebuffed.

That's when Siner allegedly broke the windows and entered the home to confront the other woman.

Reiman is accused of entering the home shortly thereafter, punching the victim in the head and calling her a "homewrecker".

Both Siner and Reiman are charged with aiding and abetting 1st-degree burglary and aiding and abetting 5th-degree assault.

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.

15 Iconic Retail Stores That Don't Exist Anymore (But We Totally Miss Shopping At)