Woman Sentenced for Trying to Stab Waite Park Man

ST. CLOUD -- An Apple Valley woman has been sentenced for trying to stab a Waite Park man last April.

A Stearns County judge has sentenced 29-year-old Awar Omot Talian to four years and one month in prison. She gets credit having already served approximately eight months in the county jail.

Talian pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon through a Norgaard plea in September. A Norgaard plea is a guilty plea where the defendant is unable to recall the facts due to intoxication or amnesia.

A man told police he was cooking dinner when Talian entered his apartment. Court records show he told her to wait outside, but she forced her way in, grabbed a knife, and tried to stab the man in the back of the head.

The victim said he tried to grab the knife away from Talian and she cut his hand in the process. Court records show Talian tried to stab the man again and he ran out the door with her chasing after him.

When officers arrived at the scene, they noticed a blood trail leading from the apartment, down the stairwell, and out the front door of the complex.

The victim was found at a nearby apartment and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Court records don't indicate a reason behind the assault.

