Woman Receives Serious Injuries After Rollover Near Little Falls

LITTLE FALLS -- A woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after rolling her car near Little Falls.

The Morrison County Sheriff says 44-year-old Pamala Doucette of Little Falls was traveling south on Haven Road on Tuesday around 1 p.m. when her vehicle left the road, hit several trees and rolled.

Doucette was trapped inside the vehicle and removed by emergency responders. She was taken by ambulance to St. Gabriel's Hospital and then transferred to North Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.