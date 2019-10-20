Woman Killed, Man Hurt in Motorcycle Crash

BECKER -- A woman is dead and a man is hurt following a motorcycle crash in Becker. The incident happened shortly after 6:00 p.m. Saturday evening near the intersection of County Road 24 and 150th Avenue SE.

The Becker Police Department says a motorcycle driven by a man left the roadway, and the crash is still under investigation.

The man was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries. His passenger, a woman, died at the scene.

Police have not yet released their names.