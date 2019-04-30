Woman Hurt In Two Vehicle Crash On Interstate 94

ST. JOSEPH -- A passenger was hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 near St. Joseph. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on I-94 near Jade Road.

Troopers say 63-year-old Jane Gessell drover her car into another vehicle at the Sauk River bridge. Her hometown was not listed by the State Patrol. Gessell was not hurt.

A passenger in the second vehicle, 65-year-old Diane Miller , was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Her hometown was also not listed.

The driver and another passenger in the second vehicle were not hurt.