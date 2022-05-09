Woman Hurt in Morrison County Crash
MOTLEY -- A woman was hurt in a rear-end collision in Morrison County over the weekend.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. on Sunday on Highway 210 at Highway 10 in Motley.
A vehicle driven by 79-year-old Larry Rich of Browerville was going west when it rear-ended another vehicle.
The driver of the front vehicle, 21-year-old Karli Schmitt of Shakopee, was taken to Lakewood Health with non-life-threatening injuries.
Rich and his passenger were not hurt.
