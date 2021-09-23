Woman Hurt in Morrison County Crash

BUCKMAN -- A woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash up in Morrison County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 7:00 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 25 at 93rd Street in Buckman Township in the town of Buckman.

A car driven by 73-year-old Rita Tesch of Clarissa was going west on 93rd street when it went through a stop sign and struck another car.

Tesch was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the second car, and his passenger, were not hurt.

