Woman Hurt in Highway 10 Rollover

CUSHING TOWNSHIP -- A young woman was hurt in a Morrison County crash Wednesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 20-year-old Kirsten Trutwin of Browerville was taken to a Staples hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened at about 7:45 a.m. in Cushing Township. The patrol says Trutwin was traveling west on Highway 10 when she lost control, left the roadway, and rolled into the ditch.

The road was snow or ice-covered at the time of the crash.

