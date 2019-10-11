Woman Hurt in Four-Vehicle Crash

ANNANDALE -- A Buffalo woman was hurt in a four-vehicle crash near Annandale Friday afternoon. The incident happened around 4:00 p.m. on Highway 55 near Illsley Avenue NW.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup truck going east on Highway 55 rear-ended a car which then rear-ended an SUV. Authorities say the car was pushed over the center line where it hit a second car going west on Highway 55.

The driver of the car, 34-year-old Jennifer Freitag, was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No one else was hurt in the crash.

