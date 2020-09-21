Woman Hurt in Crash On Interstate 94 near St. Michael
ST. MICHAEL -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 94 near St. Michael. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
Both vehicles were going east when the two vehicles sideswiped each other.
Twenty-two-year-old Shataya Conner of Minneapolis was taken to HCMC with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the second vehicle, 68-year-old Sandra Christensen of Shoreview, was not hurt.
