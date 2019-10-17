Woman Hurt in Crash on Highway 23

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 23 on Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. in St. Cloud near Highway 10. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Jeep and an SUV were both going east on Highway 23 and collided when traffic came to a stop.

The driver of the SUV, 44-year-old Kimberly Kruse, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Jeep, 34-year-old Dustin Lahr of Foley, was not hurt.

Have WJON News Sent to Your Inbox

Subscribe to the WJON Newsletter and have top local news headlines sent to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: Crash, highway 23, minnesota state patrol, St. Cloud
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top