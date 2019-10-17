Woman Hurt in Crash on Highway 23

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud woman was hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 23 on Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. in St. Cloud near Highway 10. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Jeep and an SUV were both going east on Highway 23 and collided when traffic came to a stop.

The driver of the SUV, 44-year-old Kimberly Kruse, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Jeep, 34-year-old Dustin Lahr of Foley, was not hurt.