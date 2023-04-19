Woman Hurt When Vehicle Hits Semi in Construction Zone

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- A woman was hurt when the vehicle she was driving hit a semi parked in a construction zone.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just before midnight Tuesday on southbound Highway 169 and Main Street in Elk River.

Troopers say the semi was parked unloading in the construction zone when the Jeep ran into the rear of the semi-trailer.

Forty-four-year-old Rachel Avery of Princeton was taken to North Memorial with non-life-threatening injuries.

The semi-driver was not hurt.

