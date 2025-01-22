Woman Found Dead in Cell at Sherburne County Jail

ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- Authorities are investigating the death of a woman being held in the Sherburne County Jail.

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office was called to the jail in Elk River Tuesday morning after 23-year-old Tyrah Shawnice Davis of Little Canada was found unresponsive.

First responders tried to save her, but Davis died at the scene.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office will determine her cause and manner of death.