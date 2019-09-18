Woman Dies in Pine County House Fire

BROOK PARK -- A woman has died in a house fire in Pine County. The Sheriff's Office says dispatch got a report of a fire on Highway 23 near Brook Park just before 8:00 p.m. Tuesday. The caller was the homeowner who said his house was on fire.

According to the homeowner he and his wife were in separate rooms when he noticed the fire and smoke filling the house. He was able to get out and made attempts to re-enter a different door looking for his wife but was not able to find her. He then drove to Brook Park to call 911.

Once the fire was under control the fire departments were able to enter the house and found the woman's body.

The man was taken to the hospital for evaluation of his injuries.

The 62-year-old woman's body was taken to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.