6th Graders Find Meth Outside Minnesota School

PINE CITY -- Some elementary students had quite a discovery Tuesday outside their school. The Pine County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the Pine City Elementary just after 11:30 a.m.

The School Resource Officer was initially called in to look at what appeared to be drugs. The students found a baggie with a crystal type material in it near the outside of a door.

The students immediately told their teacher who notified the principal and law enforcement. The contents did turn out to be methamphetamine.

Staff assisted the students who came in contact with the baggie in washing their hands.

It is unknown who left the drugs where they were found.