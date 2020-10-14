Woman Charged in Stearns County In Overdose Death

ST. CLOUD (AP) — A central Minnesota woman accused of providing the drug that caused the overdose death of her neighbor is now facing a murder charge.

Thirty-year-old Kayla Reynolds, of Cold Spring, is charged in Stearns County District Court with third-degree murder in the April death of 49-yea-old Heidi Hiltner.

A criminal complaint says Reynolds called police after she hadn't heard or seen her neighbor for a few days. They entered Hiltner's apartment and found her dead April 15. The officer said he found a prescription methadone bottle on the nightstand next to Hiltner's bed.

The drug was prescribed to Reynolds.