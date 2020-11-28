Woman Arrested in Fatal Shooting at Minneapolis Apartment

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Minneapolis police are investigating a shooting death at an apartment complex on the city's South Side.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting shortly after 2 p.m. Friday. They found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound. His death marked the city's 79th homicide this year, and the third this week.

Investigators arrested a 24-year-old woman who was later booked into the

Hennepin County jail on probable cause murder charges. Police believe she was in

a relationship with the victim. Jail records indicate she lived in the two-story

apartment complex.