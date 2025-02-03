ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- A woman is jailed in Alexandria for D-U-I after crashing near a gas station in Miltona and fleeing the scene.

An employee told Douglas County sheriff's deputies the female driver exited the vehicle and ran off Saturday night.

She was located hiding about a hundred yards from the scene and taken into custody.

Authorities say they are seeing an increase in alcohol-related incidents and warn that a driver under the influence is almost always primarily responsible for an accident.