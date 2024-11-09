It's like the setting for a Hallmark holiday movie. You and your partner on a weekend adventure aboard a train.

There's wine. There are hors d'oeuvres. The train is dressed with holiday decorations aboard the "Holiday Wine Train" on the Wisconsin Great Northern Railroad.

Starting the weekend of November 16th, the Railroad's added a 21+ adults-only private lounge car to their "Santa Pizza Trains."

And in that lounge car, adults will be enjoying:

holiday wine from Door Peninsula Winery

hot and cold hors d'oeuvres

holiday music

traditional decorations

and probably even a toast with Santa

There'll be also be a full cash bar during the 2-hour train ride.

The train runs through the Northwoods of Wisconsin most Saturdays and all Sundays from Saturday, November 16th right up to Sunday, December 22nd. And some weekend days have several runs scheduled. (Check out the Holiday Wine Train details and click on Book Now to see scheduled runs and availability.)

And this year, each guest will get a souvenir holiday wine tumbler to take home to remember their trip.

Tickets are $75 per person. The lounge car has two-person booths and four-person tables available. And HO, HO, HO! -- no kids.

Take a look at the fun.

ALL ABOARD!

The Holiday Wine Train is rolling out!

The Railroad's newest lounge car is all decked out for the holidays.

In addition to Wisconsin-made wine...

...there's a full cash bar for other adult-beverages.

Hors d'oeuvres...

...and wine await as you...

...roll over the river and through the woods of Wisconsin.

