Wisconsin Man Seriously Hurt in Crash Near Clearwater

CLEARWATER -- A Wisconsin man was seriously hurt in a crash near Clearwater on Saturday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 3:00 p.m. on County Road 75.

Fifty-one-year-old Matthew Butzer of Amery, Wisconsin was driving his pickup going east when he lost control and swerved into the south ditch. The pickup hit a field approach sending it airborne.

The Sheriff's Office says the initial investigation indicated Butzer was reaching for food that had fallen onto the seat and floor. They say alcohol may also have been a factor.

Butzer was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries.