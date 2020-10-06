Wisconsin Governor Restricts Public Indoor Gatherings

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers' administration has issued a new order limiting the size of public indoor gatherings to stem the spread of COVID-19.

Wisconsin has become one of the worst hot spots for the disease over the last month as colleges and schools reopened and fatigue over wearing masks and social distancing has grown.

The order issued Tuesday limits public indoor gatherings to 25% of the room or building's capacity. Gatherings in indoor spaces without an occupancy limit are limited to 10 people.

The order takes effect Friday and runs through Nov. 6. Evers' attorney says he's confident the restrictions will withstand any legal challenge.

Wisconsin has the third highest positivity rate in the nation at 20.6 percent. South Dakota is number one at 23.6 percent, followed by Idaho at 23.2 percent.

Meanwhile, Iowa has the fourth-highest coronavirus positivity rate in the nation. Only 10 of Iowa’s 99 counties are below the 5% threshold at which public health experts recommend measures to slow the spread of the virus, including mandatory masks and limits on gatherings.

Minnesota's positivity rate ranks at #31 out of the 50 states at 4.3 percent.