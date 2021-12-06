Wintry Weather Causes Dangerous Travel in Some States

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) _ A strong storm that created blizzard-like conditions in several Upper Midwest states left behind more than a foot of snow in some places, closed an interstate and dozens of schools and contributed to numerous accidents, including one that was fatal.

A slick highway in Beltrami County, Minnesota was cited in crash that killed a 20-year-old passenger in a two-vehicle collision Sunday night.

In North Dakota, the Department of Transportation and Highway Patrol closed Interstate 29 from the Canadian border to Grand Forks Sunday night due to blizzard-like conditions and reopened it Monday morning.

In Wisconsin, Rhinelander, Phelps and Northland Pines were among school districts that called off classes Monday.