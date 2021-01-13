Winter Weather Advisory, Winter Storm Watch Issued

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Stearns County and areas to the west and north from Thursday morning through 6:00 p.m. Friday. Three to six inches of snow is possible along with 50 mile an hour winds.

A Winter Storm Watch has also been issued for Benton and Sherburne Counties along with areas to the south and east. Five to nine inches of snow a possibility along with 45 mile an hour winds.

National Weather Service

Gusty west to northwest winds will develop behind a strong cold front Thursday morning, and remain strong into Friday. The strongest winds are expected across western Minnesota, where peak gusts over 40 mph are possible.

Visibility reductions from blowing snow are possible Thursday night through Friday.

National Weather Service

Widespread accumulations of greater than 5 inches are expected, with some totals of around 10 inches possible.