Winter Weather Advisory Tuesday
UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through Midnight Tuesday.
Freezing rain is ongoing in south-central and southeastern Minnesota, and then a wintry mix of precipitation will spread north from southern Minnesota across east-central Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin later this afternoon.
Snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches appear likely for portions of south-central MN, Twin Cities metro, and northwest WI although there is still uncertainty where the heaviest snowfall will develop.
Stay tuned for forecast updates.
