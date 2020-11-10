Winter Weather Advisory Tuesday

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through Midnight Tuesday.

Freezing rain is ongoing in south-central and southeastern Minnesota, and then a wintry mix of precipitation will spread north from southern Minnesota across east-central Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin later this afternoon.

Snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches appear likely for portions of south-central MN, Twin Cities metro, and northwest WI although there is still uncertainty where the heaviest snowfall will develop.

Stay tuned for forecast updates.