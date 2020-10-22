Winter Weather Advisory, Storm Warning on Thursday

UNDATED -- We have a Winter Weather Advisory Thursday until 10:00 p.m. National Weather Service says we could see up to five inches of snow. Areas in northern Minnesota are under a Winter Storm Warning where they could see up to seven inches of snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory surrounds the Winter Storm Warning where less snowfall amounts are expected, with sleet mixed with rain/snow possible south of the line of snow.

Some thunder can also not be ruled out.