Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Southern Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for some counties in southern Minnesota.

The advisory is for about 15 counties between Interstate 94 and Interstate 90. It will be in effect from noon on Wednesday until midnight on Wednesday.

That part of the state could see three to five inches of snow.

A narrow band of higher amounts is possible within this system, leading to greater impacts to travel where the band sets up. The exact position of this band is still uncertain.

