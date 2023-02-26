Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Monday

Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Monday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A strong storm system will bring widespread precipitation to central and southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin late Sunday Night through most of Monday.

The precipitation will start out as a mix of rain and freezing rain, with the icy precipitation most likely north of a line from Appleton to Anoka.

The precipitation will gradually mix with rain and snow late Monday morning then change over to all snow Monday afternoon and evening before ending.

The Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from midnight through 6:00 p.m. Monday.

Freezing rain, occasionally mixed with snow. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of between one and two tenths of an inch.

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.

 

