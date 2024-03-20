Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Central Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties in central Minnesota, including Stearns, Benton and Sherburne.
It will be in effect from 7:00 p.m. Thursday through 10:00 a.m. Friday. Three to five inches of snow is possible.
Plan on slick roads & slower travel Thursday night-Friday morning.
Looking ahead, a more significant storm is set to impact the region on Sunday and could last into Tuesday.
Looking ahead, multiple rounds of heavy snow are looking more likely late this weekend through early next week.
