Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Central Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for several counties in central Minnesota, including Stearns, Benton and Sherburne.

It will be in effect from 7:00 p.m. Thursday through 10:00 a.m. Friday. Three to five inches of snow is possible.

Plan on slick roads & slower travel Thursday night-Friday morning.

Looking ahead, a more significant storm is set to impact the region on Sunday and could last into Tuesday.

