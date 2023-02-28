Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Central Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for central Minnesota.

Light snow will develop over southwestern Minnesota Tuesday evening and spread eastward over central and eastern Minnesota Tuesday night into Wednesday, ending Wednesday afternoon.

Most locations within this band of snow will see 3 to 6 inches, with locally higher amounts possible.

The Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 9:00 p.m. Tuesday through 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.

