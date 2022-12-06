Winter Weather Advisory in Northwestern Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- If you are heading north Tuesday be prepared to run into some snow.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the northwestern corner of the state of Minnesota. It will be in effect until 1:00 p.m. Tuesday.

About one to three inches of snow is expected to fall during the morning hours.

Here in central Minnesota, the National Weather Service says there will be some small chances for light snow for parts of the forecast area this week.

Temperatures will be fairly seasonable.