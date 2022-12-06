Winter Weather Advisory in Northwestern Minnesota

Winter Weather Advisory in Northwestern Minnesota

Photo by Ashim D’Silva on Unsplash

UNDATED (WJON News) -- If you are heading north Tuesday be prepared to run into some snow.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the northwestern corner of the state of Minnesota.  It will be in effect until 1:00 p.m. Tuesday.

National Weather Service
loading...

About one to three inches of snow is expected to fall during the morning hours.

Get our free mobile app

Here in central Minnesota, the National Weather Service says there will be some small chances for light snow for parts of the forecast area this week.

Temperatures will be fairly seasonable.

The Best Dairy-Free Items I've Found Around St. Cloud

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON