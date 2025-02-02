Winter Weather Advisory for Part of Minnesota Sunday, Monday

Winter Weather Advisory for Part of Minnesota Sunday, Monday

Photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Another round of snow will move through Minnesota late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

National Weather Service
loading...

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for central Minnesota.  It will be in effect from 9:00 p.m. Sunday through noon on Monday.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app
National Weather Service
loading...

Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Localized totals up to 6 inches possible.  The heaviest snow rates are forecast to occur between midnight and sunrise Monday morning. Snow rates may approach 1 inch per hour at times.

We'll see lows in the single digits either way of zero with highs in the teens and lower 20s all week.

There's another chance for snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: Relive the ’90s in These Iconic Photos

These photos capture the good, the grungy, and the groundbreaking moments that defined the ’90s and left their mark on history and pop culture.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON