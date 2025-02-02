Winter Weather Advisory for Part of Minnesota Sunday, Monday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Another round of snow will move through Minnesota late Sunday night into early Monday morning.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for central Minnesota. It will be in effect from 9:00 p.m. Sunday through noon on Monday.

Get our free mobile app

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Localized totals up to 6 inches possible. The heaviest snow rates are forecast to occur between midnight and sunrise Monday morning. Snow rates may approach 1 inch per hour at times.

We'll see lows in the single digits either way of zero with highs in the teens and lower 20s all week.

There's another chance for snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

READ RELATED ARTICLES