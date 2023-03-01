Winter Weather Advisory Continues Until 3:00 p.m. Wednesday
UNDTED (WJON News) -- A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for central Minnesota until 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.
We can expect to see between three and four inches of snow.
Roads could be slippery for the morning commute.
Snow then tapers off by late morning to early afternoon across the area.
After Wednesday's snow, quiet weather is expected into the weekend. temperatures will be on the warmer side of normal to start March.
