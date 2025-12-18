UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for much of Central Minnesota. The Advisory will be in effect from 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Thursday.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

A combination of winds gusting 40 to 50 mph, low visibility in falling snow, and flash freeze conditions leading to icy roads and surfaces.

Wind chills are forecast to be as cold as -25 degrees.

Short periods or "bursts" of heavier snow will reduce visibility and contribute to slick travel. However, accumulations will remain below an inch.

Counties in Southwestern Minnesota will be under a Wind Advisory.

St. Cloud has had 18.5 inches of snow so far this season, which is 5.5 inches above normal.