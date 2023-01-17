Winter Storm Watch in Southeastern Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for counties in southeastern Minnesota. It will be in effect from Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.

Between five and eight inches of snow are possible in that part of the state.

Initial impacts are expected to reach northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening, increasing in intensity overnight across much of the area. Snowfall rates could be 1-2” per hour, resulting in hazardous travel conditions at times for some overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

The storm track is still subject to slight changes, resulting in a potential shift in snowfall totals and impacts.

Prepare now and monitor upcoming forecasts to keep up to date with any changes!