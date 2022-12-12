Winter Storm Watch for Much of Minnesota on Tuesday

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Much of Minnesota is still listed under a Winter Storm Watch for Tuesday.

For Stearns and Benton counties, along with the surrounding area in Central Minnesota, the Winter Storm Watch will be in effect from about 6:00 a.m. Tuesday through 6:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Heavy mixed precipitation is possible. Total snow accumulations of three to five inches and ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch are possible.

So far this season, St. Cloud has officially had 8.2 inches of snow. That is 3.1 inches below normal.

Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

As of Monday, the National Weather Service is expecting the heaviest snowfall to be to our west out in North Dakota and South Dakota where they could see about a foot of new snow.

