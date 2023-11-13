Winter Lights Display Opens this Week At Minnesota Arboretum

CHASKA (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum will get lit up for the holidays starting later this week.

The 7th annual Winter Lights opens on Thursday and runs nightly through December 31st.

Signature Seasonal Events Manager Wendy Composto says they have more lights than ever before, along with some new features like a Winter Village.

We rented a few little huts for our fall display and now we've decorated them for winter.

This year, They have 14 stops on the walk:

Winter Welcome Terrace Poinsettia Tree Enchanted Walkway* Apple Court* Twinkling Waterfall* Frosted Romance Tent of Lights Sparkling Cylinders S’mores Village Snowflake Escape Winter Willow* Water Lily Way Pollinator Path Winter Village

*These are fan favorites!

Composto says they will have special theme nights including two Family Nights.

We cap the attendance at 500 per time slot and there are two time slots just so famalies can come out and feel like the kids can explore without huge crowds.

The December 21st Family Night is sold out but there are spots still open for December 7th.

Composto says they also have two Date Nights when kids are not allowed.

You can come out and take a dance class for free. We also have live music on those nights. It's a nice time for adults to explore the lights without kids running around. We love kids but it's also nice to have some adult time.

The Date Nights are November 30th and December 14th.

There is also a Photographer night on December 6th, and a New Year's Eve Party.

You have to buy your tickets online in advance. The cost is $10 for members and $25 for non-members. It is free for kids ages 15 and younger on most nights.

