New Walleye Fishing Rules Coming to Upper Red Lake This Winter

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has announced the winter walleye limit on Upper Red Lake this season.

Anglers will be able to keep four walleye, with only one over 17 inches. The daily bag limit is a reduction from the 2025 open water season, which had a five-fish limit.

Fisheries Section Manager Brad Parsons says their fall assessment showed the walleye population is in excellent shape. They're reducing the daily bag limit because winter fishing is so popular on Upper Red Lake.

The fall gill net catch was the highest since 2014 and included fish of all sizes, with half of the catch in the 13-inch to 16-inch range. There was also a good number of fish in the 17-20 inch range.

