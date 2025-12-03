Winter in Minnesota shouldn't be a time to do nothing. Jake Juliot from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON to highlight 10 things we should do in Minnesota this winter.

Trails

The first one on the list is hitting the trails. Juliot says this can include snowmobiles, snowshoes, fat bikes, cross country skies or just a walk. He suggest options like the popular cross country spots at Elk Creek Park Reserve in Maple Grove, Hyland Lake Park Reserve in Bloomington and Theodore Wirth Regional Park in Minneapolis. Great options for showshoeing, hiking, snowmobiliing and cross country skiing include River Bend Nature Center in Faribault, Maplewood Nature Center and Hartley Nature Center in Duluth.

Marx Ice Bar (photo courtesy of Explore Minnesota)

Winter Festivals

Winter Festivals are another great option. That is #2 on the list. Juliot suggests the St. Paul Winter Carnival, which is the oldest winter festival in the United States. This event has been going on since 1886. It includes ice sculptures, parades and live music. Icebox Days are a big hit in International Falls. This festival includes frozen turkey bowling, smoosh races, frozen golf and boot hockey.

The World Snow Sculpting Championship takes place in downtown Stillwater in January. Viking Lakes in Eagan has the world's largest ice maze ever constructed. The Minnesota Ice Festival has ice slides, warming houses, food trucks, and themed ice bars. In northwest Minnesota you can find Polar Fest in Detroit Lakes. This event includes a polar plunge, fireworks and an illuminated ice castle. The Ice Kite festival takes place on Buffalo Lake in downtown Buffalo in February.

A New Sport

Trying a new sport can be challenging but in Minnesota there is probably something you haven't done that you could try. Juliot suggests curling. Minnesota has the most curling clubs in the nation. The Ely area has plenty of options including dogsledding and cosmic snow tubing.

Photo by Pavan Trikutam on Unsplash

Cozy Getaway

Some may prefer to stay cozy in the winter months in Minnesota. For those people, Juliot suggests a rooftop hot tub at the Hotel Crosby in Stillwater, a stay at the Timberlake Lodge in Grand Rapids, Ruttger's Birchmont Lodge in Bemidji or head to Lanesboro, which is Minnesota's "bed and breakfast capital".

Skiing and Snowboarding

Skiing and snowboarding could be a good option for Minnesota explorers. Minnesota has some of the highest hills in the Midwest. Juliot suggests Spirit Mountain in Duluth or Detroit Mountain Recreation Area near Detroit Lakes.

Shopping

Thanksgiving weekend isn't the only time to go shopping in Minnesota. Juliot says holiday shopping options in the state that include the Mall of America, unique shops in towns like Stillwater, or Nisswa could also work.

Restaurants

New restaurants are also a fun way to explore different parts of the state. Juliot suggests unique restaurant options in Minneapolis, St. Paul, Duluth and St. Cloud. Many restaurants in these communities feature international foods, and local ingredients.

Museums

Minnesota has numerous Museums that could interest residents. Juliot highlights the Science Museum of Minnesota in St. Paul, the Minnesota Marine Art Museum in Winona, the SPAM Museum in Austin and the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis.

Great Option for Kids

Indoor water parks are a great options for families. Juliot encourages people to take advantage of the many water parks in the state in Alexandria, Brainerd, and the Twin Cities metro area.

Ice Fishing

Ice fishing in Minnesota is very popular and this hobby has many options from Central Minnesota lakes to northern Minnesota resort options. Juliot says ice fishing can be made easy with guides and comfortable fish houses.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jake Juliot, click below.