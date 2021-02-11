Winona-Rochester Diocese Settles with Abuse Victims

WINONA (AP) -- The Winona-Rochester Diocese says it has reached a $21.5 million settlement with 145 individuals who were sexually abused by its clergy members.

It's the last Catholic diocese in Minnesota to settle its abuse claims, filed in response to the 2013 law which temporarily extended the statute of limitations on abuse cases.

The diocese was one of five in Minnesota that had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in response to the abuse claims against its priests.

The settlement, announced Wednesday, allows the diocese to submit a financial reorganization plan to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for final approval.

