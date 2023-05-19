Winner of Dream Getaway #69!

Where woud you go if money was no object? The choice is totally yours on how you would use the trip.

Lora Voigt of Avon now has that option to choose where she and her family would like to go since she just won Dream Getaway number 69!!

We gave Lora a call this morning and let her know that she was the winner of this round of Dream Getaway and she was super excited and now she can go wherever she chooses. She said she thinks she will probably take the family out to Montana to see her brother's new house. Perfect family vacation!

Congratulation Lora!!

You could win a dream vacation as well! Dream Getaway number 70 starts this coming Monday, May 22. Listen for codes on WJON at 7:28, 10:20 and 12:20 and make sure you download the mobile app and opt in for the contest alerts so you can also get an extra bonus code sent right to your phone each weekday afternoon. It only takes one code to win, but the more you enter, the better your odds of winning are.

We have given away 69 dream vacations all to people here in Central Minnesota. You could be next! Where would you go if money wasn't an object? The choice could be yours with Dream Getaway #70!

Good Luck!!

