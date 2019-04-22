Wine, Kibbles and Bids Fundraiser Raises $79,000 for TCHS

(Photo: Tri-County Humane Society)

ST. CLOUD -- It was another successful year for the Tri-County Humane Society's annual fundraiser.

The organization announced Monday the Wine, Kibbles and Bids event raised over $79,000.

Executive Director Vicki Davis says the fundraiser is one of her favorite events.

"It's so gratifying to see it again be a success."

The event was held at the Gorecki Center on the College of St. Benedict campus earlier this month.

The money raise will go toward the non-profit's efforts to spay/neuter every animal before adoption, as well as general shelter operations.

Filed Under: fundraiser, tri county humane society
Categories: St. Cloud News
