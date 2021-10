UNDATED -- A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday for western Minnesota where winds could gust as high as 40-45 mph.

Winds will diminish some Tuesday night but will remain breezy.

Rain will spread across the area early Wednesday from west to east, and taper off from west to east on Thursday.

