Wind Chill Advisory Then Winter Storm Watch
UNDATED -- First the cold and then a possibility for a lot of snow.
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory from midnight until 9:00 a.m. Thursday. Wind chills could reach 30 below in some areas overnight.
The Winter Storm Watch will be in effect from Friday morning through Saturday afternoon. Total snow accumulations will be between 7 and 10 inches. Wind gusts could be as high as 40 miles an hour in some areas as well.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app