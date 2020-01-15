Wind Chill Advisory Then Winter Storm Watch

UNDATED -- First the cold and then a possibility for a lot of snow.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory from midnight until 9:00 a.m. Thursday. Wind chills could reach 30 below in some areas overnight.

National Weather Service

The Winter Storm Watch will be in effect from Friday morning through Saturday afternoon. Total snow accumulations will be between 7 and 10 inches. Wind gusts could be as high as 40 miles an hour in some areas as well.