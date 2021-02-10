Wind Chill Advisory In Effect Wednesday Night, Thursday

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory from 9:00 p.m. Wednesday through 9:00 a.m. Thursday. The advisory covers almost the entire state of Minnesota.

Wind chill readings as low at 30 below for many areas.

The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

The arctic air will remain with us through President's Day, with a gradual warmup expected next week.

We may see some light snow Thursday afternoon and evening and again Friday night into Saturday.

The coldest air of this cold snap is expected to arrive this weekend. Saturday night into Sunday morning will feature the coldest conditions when wind chill values are expected to fall into the 30s and 40s below zero.

