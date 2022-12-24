Wind Child Warning, Advisory Then Another Round of Snow

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The National Weather Service says we'll have a Wind Chill Warning in place until noon on Saturday.

For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.

A Wind Chill Advisory will then go into effect until 10:00 a.m. on Sunday.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills are expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.

Get our free mobile app

Light snow will move across the region Sunday afternoon and overnight. One to three inches of snow are expected.